close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Lebanon to hold parliamentary election May 2018: Minister

The cabinet is expected to approve the electoral law later on Wednesday and will then send it to parliament for final ratification. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 17:17

Beirut: Lebanon expects to hold a parliamentary election on May 6 2018 and parliament will extend its current term until May 20 that year, Information Minister Melhem Riachy told journalists during a cabinet session on Wednesday. 

Lebanon`s rival parties reached agreement on Tuesday on an electoral law, staving off a political crisis and paving the way for a parliamentary election. The present parliament has extended its own term twice since it was elected in 2009 because of fundamental disagreements between the parties. 

The cabinet is expected to approve the electoral law later on Wednesday and will then send it to parliament for final ratification. 

TAGS

LebanonBeirutMelhem RiachyElectoral lawparliamentary election May 2018

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DelhiDelhi

No stay on trial court order in former TERI chief RK Pachau...

Did AAP leader Dilip Pandey just target Kumar Vishwas?
Delhi

Did AAP leader Dilip Pandey just target Kumar Vishwas?

West Bengal

Movement for Gorkhaland will go on, at any cost: GJM chief...

World

Russia will respond to US attempts to encircle it: Presiden...

World

UN decries `staggering loss of civilian life` in Raqa

World

France, Britain to jointly combat online terrorist threat

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video