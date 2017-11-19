Lebanon under 'total control' of Hezbollah: Bahrain FM

CAIRO: Bahrain`s foreign minister said Sunday that Lebanon is under the "total control" of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, in a speech at an Arab League meeting called by Riyadh.

"The Lebanese Republic, in spite of our relations with it as a brotherly Arab nation... is under the total control of this terrorist party," said Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, referring to the powerful Shiite movement.

"Iran`s biggest arm in the region at the moment is the terrorist Hezbollah arm," Sheikh Khalid charged.

He called on countries such as Lebanon "where Hezbollah is a partner in government to carry their responsibility".

Saudi Arabia called the meeting of foreign ministers at the League`s headquarters in Cairo to discuss "violations" committed by Iran after a missile was intercepted near Riyadh in a November 4 attack claimed by Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen.