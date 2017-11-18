Lebanon's Hariri lands in Paris
A source close to Hariri confirmed he had landed after flying in overnight from Riyadh, while Lebanese TV station LBCI showed live images of the premier and his wife arriving at their Paris residence.
| Last Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 13:15 PM IST
Comments |
Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived Saturday in France from Saudi Arabia, where his resignation announcement two weeks ago sparked accusations that he was being held there against his will.
A source close to Hariri confirmed he had landed after flying in overnight from Riyadh, while Lebanese TV station LBCI showed live images of the premier and his wife arriving at their Paris residence.