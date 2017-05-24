Dog, mouth taped shut and tied up with medical tubing, was left for dead by heartless owner

Austin: A dog whose mouth was taped shut and tied up with tubing certainly left to be dead, was given a second chance after it was being rescued by two men and is now looking for a new home.

On Friday, plumber Carlos Carillo from Texas was on his way to work when he came across the abandoned animal at the side of the road.

Carlos revealed that he had not known it was a dog until he pulled it over to inspect a creature struggling to move in a ditch on the side of a highway.

When he and his colleague pulled over to take a closer look, the duo was horrified to discover that a young pup was tied-up and left to die by its heartless owner.

Carlos and his friend rushed to set the pup free and they were astonished to see that the young creature seemed okay and liked the attention. "He was very loving and liked the attention. He was probably just there for a day or so," Carlos told The Dodo.

After freeing the dog Carlos and his colleague took the animal to Peewee's Pet Adoption in the hope of finding him a loving new home.

A spokesperson at the shelter told The Dodo: 'His tail won't stop wagging. He's such a sweetheart.'

The dog was admitted to the care centre in a good health despite being diagnosed with heartworm which will take at least 60 days to treat.