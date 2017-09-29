close
Leonardo da Vinci drew a 'nude version' of Mona Lisa, say experts

Experts at the world's largest art museum The Louvre claim that he drew the naked version after studying a charcoal sketch.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 19:21
Leonardo da Vinci drew a &#039;nude version&#039; of Mona Lisa, say experts

London: Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci drew a hitherto unknown 'nude version' of his famed 16th-century masterpiece 'Mona Lisa', experts have claimed.

Researchers at the world's largest art museum The Louvre in France reportedly claim that he drew the naked version after studying a charcoal sketch.

It was earlier believed that 'Monna Vanna', the nude version, was drawn by da Vinci's students. The painting has been preserved in France's Conde Museum since 1862.

Louvre's sensational revelation has hit the world headlines and comes after 500 years of speculation that da Vinci may have made other versions of his famous painting.

Citing Conde Museum curator Mathieu Deldicque, the news agency AP reported that there are signs that it was painted by da Vinci himself.

Also, the drawing is almost the same size as Mona Lisa, Britain's Daily Mail added, citing Deldicque.

'The drawing has a quality in the way the face and hands are rendered that is truly remarkable,' he said.

'It is almost certainly a preparatory work for an oil painting,' Deldicque said, suggesting there is a close connection to the Mona Lisa.

Louvre conservation expert Bruno Mottin said 'Monna Vanna' dates back to da Vinci's lifetime at the turn of the 15th century.

