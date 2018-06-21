हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LeT giving management training to Pakistani engineers: Sources

The engineers have reportedly been told to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor once their training is finished and then give back a part of their monthly salary to the terrorist organisation.

Engineering terror (Representational image)

Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba is reportedly providing teaching management courses to engineers in the country at its headquarters in Lahore.

According to sources within the Indian intelligence agencies, LeT has been providing management courses to many engineers in the country who have been instructed to get a job in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor after completing the course. It is learnt that the main responsibility of the entire course has been given to terrorist and Mumbai-attack mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki.

While the exact nature and ability of LeT to give lessons in management is unknown, sources in intelligence agencies say the objective is for these engineers to get a job in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and then give back part of their salaries every month to the terrorist organisation so that it may carry on its nefarious activities which especially target India. According to one report, close to 300 Pakistani engineers have been told to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. These engineers are first being taught in Lahore before being sent to Abbottabad for a physical training.

While LeT has repeatedly targeted India, many now fear that safety of Chinese officials in Pakistan may also be at risk if engineers trained by a terror organisation start working for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 

