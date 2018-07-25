हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan elections

LeT Hafiz Saeed casts his vote during Pakistan general elections 2018

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday cast his vote in the ongoing Pakistan general elections. 

LeT Hafiz Saeed casts his vote during Pakistan general elections 2018
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Saeed's son, son-in-law and 13 women are among 265 Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) candidates contesting on Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) platform on national and provincial assemblies` seats across Pakistan. 

Saeed's son, son-in-law and 13 women are among 265 Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) candidates contesting on Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) platform on national and provincial assemblies` seats across Pakistan.

Saeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed is contesting from NA-91 block and son-in-law, Khalid Waleed, is a candidate in PP-167 block.

Earlier, the LeT chief openly campaigned for the country's general elections. The United States (US) had expressed concerns about the participation of LeT-affiliated individuals in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

"We have repeatedly expressed our concerns to the Pakistani government about LeT, including the participation of LeT-affiliated individuals in the elections," The Dawn quoted a statement by the US State Department in the past.

The voting for the 11th General Election in Pakistan has started from 8 a.m. (local time) and will continue till 6 p.m. 

