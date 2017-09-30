Time for China and India to dance together towards success, says Chinese envoy

New Delhi: China's Ambassador to India Lou Zhahui has stressed on 'reconciliation' after the Doklam standoff and said both nations should extend the hand of 'cooperation' and 'make one plus one eleven'.

"We (India and China) should dance together," Lou said, suggesting that both sides should start a new chapter to usher in mutual growth through cooperation.

"We should turn the old page and start a new chapter with the same pace and same direction," he said here on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He said that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a clear message of "reconciliation" and "cooperation" when they met for BRICS.

India and China recently faced off against each other for over two months in the Doklam area near the India-China-Bhutan trijunction.

Doklam lies in Bhutanese territory but is also claimed by China.

The India-China face-off started when Bhutanese troops noticed Chinese soldiers building a road in the area.

When they were unable to push them back, they asked Indian troops for help.