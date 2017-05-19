close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Let's shut down PIA, says Pakistan government

The Pakistan government sought support from lawmakers across party lines to declare the loss-making flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) "bankrupt" and eventually shut it down, the media reported.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 15:17

Islamabad: The Pakistan government sought support from lawmakers across party lines to declare the loss-making flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) "bankrupt" and eventually shut it down, the media reported.

Speaking before the Senate Special Committee on the Performance of PIA, Prime Minis­ter`s Adviser on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi on Thursday said: "Such a recommendation from a parliamentary committee will help the government take the difficult decision that it is otherwise hesitating to take."

The committee, which met to discuss the status of its recommendations to overhaul PIA, also took up the incidents that had occurred over the past month that had given a bad name to PIA as well as to Pakistan, Dawn online reported.

Abbasi laid three options before the committee: Letting the flag carrier run the way it was, operating in loss; declare it bankrupt and shut it down; or restructure it.

"We are trying to restructure PIA, but it is an extremely difficult task," he said, arguing that PIA lacked discipline, top-quality management, ethical and professional officers and a "sense of ownership".

However, Committee Chairman Mushahidullah Khan from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said the panel was not in favour of shutting down PIA altogether.

"We believe that a few good officers at the top could restore PIA`s lost glory," Dawn online quoted Khan as saying.

The committee has also asked the airline for details of actions taken against the "sleeping pilot" on flight PK785 and the captain of PK853 who had invited a Chinese woman into the cockpit.

On Monday, 14 crew members of a PIA flight from Lahore to London were detained for over two hours at the Heathrow Airport over security threats and were later released.

Aviation Secretary Irfan Elahi told the committee that the British government had not officially shared details of items seized from the plane.

TAGS

Pakistan International AirlinesPakistanPIAPIA news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Imam Barkati assaulted at Kolkata mosque, stopped by protestors from performing namaz
India

Imam Barkati assaulted at Kolkata mosque, stopped by protes...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Bihar
BiharUttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Bihar

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla turns 79, skips celebration due to illness
Mizoram

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla turns 79, skips celebration due to...

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against misuse of social media
Assam

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against mi...

China made Heroin worth Rs. 6 crore seized by SSB
IndiaAsia

China made Heroin worth Rs. 6 crore seized by SSB

Nearly 23,500 cholera cases, 242 deaths in Yemen in three w...
WorldAsia

Nearly 23,500 cholera cases, 242 deaths in Yemen in three w...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video