LGBT events banned in Turkish capital

Ankara: Turkish capital Ankara has banned all events by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex rights groups to protect "public security", governor`s office said.

According to British online news website, the restrictions came into effect on Saturday and will last for an "indefinite" period. They would also apply to all LGBT film screenings, theatres, panels and exhibitions.

According to media reports, the governor`s office has claimed that such events may cause hostility between different groups and endanger "health and morality".

Authorities warned that some groups may take action against people participating in LGBT events due to "certain social sensitivities".

Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey and numerous LGBT associations are legally registered with the state, but there have been widely reported incidents where LGBT people experience discrimination, harassment and even violence in recent years.