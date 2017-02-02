Libraries asked to keep copies of Pakistan PM's biography

Islamabad: Pakistan's authorities have issued a notification to all the public and academic libraries in the Punjab province to keep copies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs biography, the media reported on Thursday.

The Archives and Libraries Wing of the Services and General Administration Department in a notification asked the Director General Public Libraries, Director Public Instructions (Colleges) and Director Public Instruction (Schools), to secure copies of the biography, "Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Dastan-e-Hayat" written by Tariq Ahmad Khan, the Pakistan Today reported.

Archives and Libraries Wing Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar said it received many books, including Sharif`s biography, with the author`s request for its review and approval for public perusal.

He said the committee reviewed the book to check any objectionable, violent, hate and anti-Pakistan or anti-religion content.

He said the move was not politically motivated and there was neither any intention to include it in the syllabus of school children.

He said the committee approved the book just as the Censor Board approved a film.