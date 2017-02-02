Libraries asked to keep copies of Pakistan PM's biography
Islamabad: Pakistan's authorities have issued a notification to all the public and academic libraries in the Punjab province to keep copies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs biography, the media reported on Thursday.
The Archives and Libraries Wing of the Services and General Administration Department in a notification asked the Director General Public Libraries, Director Public Instructions (Colleges) and Director Public Instruction (Schools), to secure copies of the biography, "Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Dastan-e-Hayat" written by Tariq Ahmad Khan, the Pakistan Today reported.
Archives and Libraries Wing Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar said it received many books, including Sharif`s biography, with the author`s request for its review and approval for public perusal.
He said the committee reviewed the book to check any objectionable, violent, hate and anti-Pakistan or anti-religion content.
He said the move was not politically motivated and there was neither any intention to include it in the syllabus of school children.
He said the committee approved the book just as the Censor Board approved a film.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- First Budget after demonetisation: This is what people have to say!
- Budget 2017: Income tax cut from 10% to 5% for 2.5 - 5 lakh bracket
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights