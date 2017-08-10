Libya navy bars foreign ships from migrant 'search and rescue' zone

Tripoli: The Libyan navy on Thursday ordered foreign vessels to stay out of a coastal "search and rescue zone" for migrants headed for Europe, a measure it said targeted NGOs.

"We want to send out a clear message to all those who infringe Libyan sovereignty and lack respect for the coastguard and navy," Libyan navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem told a news conference in Tripoli.

General Abdelhakim Bouhaliya, commander of the Tripoli naval base where the conference was held, said that "no foreign ship has the right to enter" the area without permission from the Libyan authorities.

They did not specify the scope of the exclusion zone.