List of major terror attacks in Europe in recent past

Barcelona: A van rammed into a crowd on Barcelona's popular street on Thursday, killing at least 13 people.

The police said that they were treating it as a terrorist attack.

Vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe since July 2016, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

Following are some of such major terror attacks that have taken place in the recent past:

- In March 2004 militants had placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people.

- Some 130 people were killed in Paris attacks in November 2015, one which the then French President Francois Hollande had called an 'act of war'. Islamic State had taken responsibility for the attacks.

- Suicide attacks on the Brussels airport and subway in March 2016 had killed 32 people. The ISIS had taken credit for the attacks.

- In July 2016 one person was killed in an explosion that had occurred at a restaurant in Ansbach, near the German city of Nuremberg.

- In Normandy church attack in July 2016, two men had stormed a French church and kille an elderly priest, Jacques Hamel.

- A young Syrian refugee killed a woman with a machete in the southern German city of Reutlingen in July 2016.

- In July 2016, an 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman had opened fire in a shopping mall in Munich killing at least nine people.

- Three suspected ISIS suicide bombers had attacked the international terminal of Istanbul’s Ataturk airport, killing at least 36 people.

- In July 2016, a man driving a truck had rammed into a crowd on Bastille Day in Nice along the Frencheen killed. The Islamic State had claimed the attack.

(With Reuters and AFP inputs)