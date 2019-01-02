हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
nuclear weapons

Lists of nuclear installations shared between India and Pakistan

This is the 28th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two South Asian nuclear powers, the first one having been done on January 1, 1992.

Representational image

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged their lists of nuclear installations, according to an agreement signed in 1988.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack Against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year," it stated.

