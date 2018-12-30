हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bangladesh election results live updates: Awami League vs Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP)

According to the Election Commission, 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 out of 300 Parliament seats. The polls are being held at 40,183 polling stations. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 16:55
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Dhaka Tribune

DHAKA: At least 12 people have been killed in poll-related violence on Sunday as voting began across Bangladesh amid allegations by the ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of attacks on supporters and candidates. The voting, which began at 8 AM (local time) in the morning with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appearing as the first voter in Dhaka centre from where her nephew and party candidate Fazle Nur Taposh was a contender, has ended. The counting of votes is currently underway amid tight security arrangements.  

While Hasina is seeking re-election for a fourth term as the prime minister, her rival ex-premier and BNP chief Khalida Zia, who is reportedly partially paralysed, faces an uncertain future in a Dhaka jail. Schools and colleges across Bangladesh were turned into makeshift polling centres for the day where people stood in the queue to cast their vote even before the election opened. Meanwhile, violence marred the polling in parts of the country with media reports putting the death toll at 12. Dozens of people were wounded in the poll-related violence.

The 11th parliamentary poll is the first fully competitive general election in a decade since 2008 while it is widely expected to be won by the Awami League of Hasina, who is likely to be the country's first premiere for the fourth terms. Citing security reasons, authorities temporarily blocked mobile data services and slowed down the internet.

According to the Election Commission, 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 out of 300 Parliament seats. The polls are being held at 40,183 polling stations. Voting was suspended in one seat due to the death of a candidate. Zia, serving a 10-year prison term on graft charges, has been barred from contesting the polls while Rahman is living in London.

Click here for live updates on Bangladesh election results:-

30 December 2018, 16:55 PM

The election saw opposition candidates boycotting elections in at least 43 constituencies; 42 of who were Jatiya Oikyafront runners.

30 December 2018, 16:54 PM

For the first time though, voting saw an hour of “lunch break” where Awami League men and election officers sealed off centres in Dhaka, barring voters and journalists alike.

30 December 2018, 16:53 PM

Allegations of vote rigging, election clashes, intimidation and irregularities also came in from several other constituencies and capital Dhaka city, according to Bangladesh national media.

30 December 2018, 16:52 PM

Reports of casualties came in from Cumilla, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Bogura, Noakhali, Narsingdi and Gazipur – where at least 12 people died.

30 December 2018, 16:48 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says the government is using the administration tools to turn the elections into a mockery, reports Dhaka Tribune.

30 December 2018, 16:11 PM

According to Dhaka Tribune, at least 12 people have been killed in poll-related violence across the country. 

30 December 2018, 16:10 PM

Election officials have started counting votes at various counting centres across the country amid tight security.

30 December 2018, 16:02 PM

According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.

30 December 2018, 16:00 PM

According to the Election Commission, polling has now ended in Bangladesh.

Must Watch