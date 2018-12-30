Bangladesh election results live updates: Awami League vs Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP)

30 December 2018, 16:55 PM
The election saw opposition candidates boycotting elections in at least 43 constituencies; 42 of who were Jatiya Oikyafront runners.
30 December 2018, 16:54 PM
For the first time though, voting saw an hour of “lunch break” where Awami League men and election officers sealed off centres in Dhaka, barring voters and journalists alike.
30 December 2018, 16:53 PM
Allegations of vote rigging, election clashes, intimidation and irregularities also came in from several other constituencies and capital Dhaka city, according to Bangladesh national media.
30 December 2018, 16:52 PM
Reports of casualties came in from Cumilla, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Bogura, Noakhali, Narsingdi and Gazipur – where at least 12 people died.
30 December 2018, 16:48 PM
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says the government is using the administration tools to turn the elections into a mockery, reports Dhaka Tribune.
30 December 2018, 16:11 PM
According to Dhaka Tribune, at least 12 people have been killed in poll-related violence across the country.
30 December 2018, 16:10 PM
Election officials have started counting votes at various counting centres across the country amid tight security.
30 December 2018, 16:02 PM
According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.
30 December 2018, 16:00 PM
According to the Election Commission, polling has now ended in Bangladesh.