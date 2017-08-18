Barcelona terror attack LIVE news updates: Fifth suspect shot by police in Cambrils dead

Barcelona star Lionel Messi also extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack.

"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence," Messi, wrote on Instagram.

"We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence," added the Argentine.