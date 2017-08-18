Barcelona terror attack LIVE news updates: Fifth suspect shot by police in Cambrils dead
Barcelona: Hours after a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday that has so far left 13 people dead police said they had killed four attackers in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, following an operation there against what authorities called a terrorist attack.
Check out the live updates of the Barcelona terror attack here:
Latest Updates
Spanish tennis ace player Rafael Nadal also extended his support to the victims. He tweeted, "All my support for the families affected and the city."
Destrozado por lo que ha ocurrido en Barcelona! Todo mi apoyo a las familias afectadas y a la ciudad.
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 17, 2017
Barcelona star Lionel Messi also extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack.
"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence," Messi, wrote on Instagram.
"We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence," added the Argentine.
Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia.
Expressing grief over the attack, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and wrote, "Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to) the family and friends of the victims."
Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas.
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017
Condemning the attack, the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres extended his condolences to the families of those killed in Barcelona van rampage.
Farhan Haq, the spokesperson of Guterres said, "The secretary-general wishes a speedy recovery to those injured and hopes that those responsible for this heinous violence will be swiftly brought to justice.”
As a mark of respect for the victims, the Barcelona football team members will wear black arm bands during their match on Sunday at Camp Nou.
“FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona. The Club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors. As a mark of respect, the flags will fly at half-mast at the club’s installations and the players from both teams will wear black armbands in all the club’s matches this weekend," leading portal ESPN quoted the club.
Gurudwaras are staying open in Spain for anyone in need of food and shelter. A Sikh man, Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab took to Twitter to inform people that Gurdwaras in Barcelona are offering help to those who are in need."If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all," Kukreja tweeted.
#Barcelona If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the the Spanish city are open for all #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/Etx7Uzc2Rl
— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 17, 2017
- Watch: Woman chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Srinagar's Lal Chowk
- 24-year old biker dies while speeding near Delhi's Mandi House
- SC orders NIA to investigate Kerala 'love jihad' case
- UP Govt mulls action against Madrasas who didn't sing National Anthem on I-Day
- Watch: Anti-Muslim Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament
- Rohith Vemula was a troubled individual, didn’t commit suicide over Hyderabad Central University action: Inquiry Commission
- Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar's impressive social drama is UNSTOPPABLE at Box Office
- Trinamool Congress sweeps West Bengal civic polls; BJP wins 6 wards, CPI(M), Congress fail to open account
- Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal's Purulia — Watch
Top Videos
-
Indo-ASEAN Youth Summit: A good politician is one who makes sacrifices, says Dr Subhash Chandra
-
Bihar floods: Chilling footage shows family of three falling to their death after road caves in
-
-
Watch: Tragic images of Barcelona terror attack that killed 13 people