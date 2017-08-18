close
Barcelona terror attack LIVE news updates: Fifth suspect shot by police in Cambrils dead

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:03
Barcelona: Hours after a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday that has so far left 13 people dead police said they had killed four attackers in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, following an operation there against what authorities called a terrorist attack.

09:03 AM

Spanish tennis ace player Rafael Nadal also extended his support to the victims. He tweeted, "All my support for the families affected and the city."

 

09:00 AM

Barcelona star Lionel Messi also extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack.

"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence," Messi, wrote on Instagram.

"We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence," added the Argentine.

 

08:54 AM

Expressing grief over the attack, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and wrote, "Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to) the family and friends of the victims."

 Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas.

 

08:41 AM

Condemning the attack, the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres extended his condolences to the families of those killed in Barcelona van rampage. 

Farhan Haq, the spokesperson of Guterres said, "The secretary-general wishes a speedy recovery to those injured and hopes that those responsible for this heinous violence will be swiftly brought to justice.”

08:40 AM

As per the reports of AP, the five suspects killed in Cambrils were wearing bomb belts. 

08:39 AM

As a mark of respect for the victims, the Barcelona football team members will wear black arm bands during their match on Sunday at Camp Nou. 

“FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona. The Club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors. As a mark of respect, the flags will fly at half-mast at the club’s installations and the players from both teams will wear black armbands in all the club’s matches this weekend," leading portal ESPN quoted the club. 

08:08 AM

As per the reports, a manhunt is underway for the driver of the van that ploughed through crowds of tourists in Barcelona. 

08:06 AM

"The perpetrators of the Barcelona attack are soldiers of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting coalition states," reads the statement issued by the Islamic State group. 

08:05 AM

Gurudwaras are staying open in Spain for anyone in need of food and shelter. A Sikh man, Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab took to Twitter to inform people that Gurdwaras in Barcelona are offering help to those who are in need."If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all," Kukreja tweeted.

07:48 AM

 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Thursday announced three days of official mourning. At 12 noon Spanish time, a minute of silence will be held  at Plaça Catalunya for the victims. 

First Published: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:05
