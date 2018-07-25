हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pakistan elections live updates

The general elections in Pakistan is being held on Wednesday amid heavy security to elect a new National Assembly and provincial assemblies. In the run up to the elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan emerged as the frontrunner, while former prime minister Nawas Sharif failed to be a part of the campaign as he was arrested soon after his arrival in the country. There have also been allegations of the Pakistani Army and the ISI backing Imran Khan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - 10:10
Comments |

The general elections in Pakistan is being held on Wednesday amid heavy security to elect a new National Assembly and provincial assemblies. In the run up to the elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan emerged as the frontrunner, while former prime minister Nawas Sharif failed to be a part of the campaign as he was arrested soon after his arrival in the country. There have also been allegations of the Pakistani Army and the ISI backing Imran Khan.

Here are the live updates:

25 July 2018, 10:10 AM

An unidentified man has been arrested by police for trying to enter a polling station in Karachi.

25 July 2018, 10:01 AM

25 July 2018, 09:30 AM

According to Dawn News, power outage has been reported at several polling booths in Peshawar.

25 July 2018, 09:26 AM

25 July 2018, 08:51 AM

According to Dawn News, voting did not begin on time in Nawabshah as officials were prevented from entering polling stations.

25 July 2018, 08:44 AM

Speaking to mediapersons outside polling station, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif asks voters to "not waste time", urging them to come out of their homes to vote.

25 July 2018, 08:41 AM

25 July 2018, 08:29 AM

Voting in Pakistan election begins, to continue till 6:30 pm IST

25 July 2018, 08:11 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will cast his vote around 10.30 am at Islamabad Model School for Boys, say reports.

25 July 2018, 08:10 AM

PTI leader Asad Umar, who is contesting from NA-54 (Islamabad), will cast his vote at 8 am at Islamabad Model School Sector F-10/1 near Khurshid Market.

25 July 2018, 08:09 AM

Pakistan government has declared July 25 a public holiday in an effort to encourage maximum voter participation.

25 July 2018, 08:08 AM

Voting set to begin in Pakistan: According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling is set to begin around 8 am (8.30 IST) on Wednesday and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST).

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close