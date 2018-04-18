Local government in Pakistan bans Kabaddi in schools after student's death

The Punjab government in Pakistan has banned Kabbadi - a contact sport which originated in India and is mostly popular in South Asia - in schools after a student died allegedly during a game.

The class six student was reportedly playing Kabbadi in his school earlier this month when he suddenly collapsed and eventually died. While the school principal has been suspended on charges of negligence, authorities in Punjab have taken a larger and more grim view of the incident and decided to ban the sport from schools altogether.

DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday that Punjab's education department issued a circular which directed that 'all such activities and games which may cause serious incidents are totally banned (from schools).' In a number of other directives, the department has also stated that every school must depute a member of staff to monitor children during breaks and time for outdoor activities.

Kabaddi itself is played across Pakistan and India. Because it is a contact sport, Kabaddi is not just demanding on the physical body but is also exciting for both players and those watching it being played. Incidents of someone dying while playing the sport is rare.