London: Indian Muslim woman raped, murdered in suspected honour killing

A 19-year-old Indian Muslim woman was kidnapped, raped and murdered in the UK in a suspected honour killing after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim, a media report said today. The deceased was allegedly kidnapped with the other woman, bound and gagged and taken to an address in Kingston- upon-Thames in south west London where they were raped and she was killed on Wednesday, a UK court has heard.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 13:20
London: Indian Muslim woman raped, murdered in suspected honour killing
Representational Image

London: A 19-year-old Indian Muslim woman was kidnapped, raped and murdered in the UK in a suspected honour killing after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim, a media report said today. The deceased was allegedly kidnapped with the other woman, bound and gagged and taken to an address in Kingston- upon-Thames in south west London where they were raped and she was killed on Wednesday, a UK court has heard.

The body was found inside a 1.5 million pound home after the other woman in her 20s who had her throat slit alerted police from a hospital, The Mirror reported. A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday gave the teenager's cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of the woman. He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of the second woman.

He appeared alongside his co-defendant, Vincent Tappu, 28, who is charged with the kidnap of both women. "The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn't approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims," said prosecutor Binita Roscoe.
 
Two men in balaclavas entered the property on July 19, the prosecutor said. "Her face and mouth were covered in duct tape. Her hands were tied with cable tie. She believes a sock was placed in her mouth. She had heard the deceased who was in the shower screaming," she told the court.
 
"The deceased was brought down tied up. They were bound in dust sheets and placed in a vehicle." District Judge James Henderson remanded Tappu and Arshid in custody.

Arshid will appear at the Old Bailey on July 28. Both men are due to appear at the same court on August 21.

TAGS

LondonIndian Muslimrapekidnaphonour killingUK courtMujahid Arshid

