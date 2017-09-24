close
London 'noxious substance' attack injures at least five

A suspected acid attack in east London has injured at least five people, with police saying they had arrested one man, although they did not believe the incident was terror related.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 06:12
London &#039;noxious substance&#039; attack injures at least five
Pic Courtesy: PTI

London: A suspected acid attack in east London has injured at least five people, with police saying they had arrested one man, although they did not believe the incident was terror related.

Police said they were called just before 8pm (local time) yesterday to the Stratford Centre, close to London's Olympic Stadium, following reports of a group of males spraying what was believed to be a noxious substance.

London Ambulance Service tweeted that they had treated at least five patients after sending paramedics and a fleet of ambulances.

The injuries were believed to have been sustained in different locations, with one male arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, police said.

Witnesses told the Press Association that an argument had broken out shortly beforehand.

Burger King employee Hossen, 28, said a local homeless man came into the fast food outlet "to wash acid off his face".

There were 431 acid attacks in London last year, 398 of which were carried out in Stratford's borough of Newham.

