London terror attacks: Panic as police entered a bar and asked everyone to get down immediately - WATCH
Here is the video of the panic happened after police entered a bar in London and asked everyone to 'get down immediately' in the wake of terror attacks in London.
At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in two separate terror attacks in London, police confirmed on Sunday.
#WATCH Panic as police entered a bar in London and asked everyone to 'get down immediately' #LondonAttacks (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/ySWY53I2e7
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017