London tube attacker bought bomb materials from Amazon

New Delhi: An Iraqi asylum seeker, who had detonated a homemade bomb at London's Parsons Green subway station last week, bought some of the explosive materials from online shopping site Amazon, it has been revealed.

The TATP explosive, dubbed as 'Mother of Satan', used in the attack was reportedly packed with shrapnel, screws and knives, among other items.

The bomb failed to properly detonate as it was poorly made, but it left over two dozen people with burn injuries. It was triggered using a timer.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, allegedly built the device at his home in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, the dailymail.co.uk reported, citing prosecutors on Saturday.

He was arrested while he was waiting for a ferry to France.

Hassan had entered Britain illegally in 2015 and was put in a foster care.

He has been accused of attempting to murder people travelling on a subway.