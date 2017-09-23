close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

London tube attacker bought bomb materials from Amazon

The TATP explosive, dubbed as 'Mother of Satan', used in the attack was reportedly packed with shrapnel, screws and knives, among other items.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 20:02
London tube attacker bought bomb materials from Amazon

New Delhi: An Iraqi asylum seeker, who had detonated a homemade bomb at London's Parsons Green subway station last week, bought some of the explosive materials from online shopping site Amazon, it has been revealed.

The TATP explosive, dubbed as 'Mother of Satan', used in the attack was reportedly packed with shrapnel, screws and knives, among other items.

The bomb failed to properly detonate as it was poorly made, but it left over two dozen people with burn injuries. It was triggered using a timer.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, allegedly built the device at his home in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, the dailymail.co.uk reported, citing prosecutors on Saturday.

He was arrested while he was waiting for a ferry to France.

Hassan had entered Britain illegally in 2015 and was put in a foster care.

He has been accused of attempting to murder people travelling on a subway.

TAGS

London tube attackerbomb materialsAmazonIraqi asylum seekerLondon's Parsons Green subway station

From Zee News

Sushma Swaraj to address UN General Assembly shortly, terrorism, climate change on agenda
India

Sushma Swaraj to address UN General Assembly shortly, terro...

Fearing eruption, thousands in Bali flee from Mount Agung
WorldAsia

Fearing eruption, thousands in Bali flee from Mount Agung

New Zealand election stalemate leaves maverick Winston Peters as kingmaker
Australia-Oceania

New Zealand election stalemate leaves maverick Winston Pete...

BPO employee gang-raped in moving car in Noida; another woman raped, dumped by two in Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh

BPO employee gang-raped in moving car in Noida; another wom...

Jammu and Kashmir

PCI team visits Rajouri, scribes demand bulletproof jackets

WorldAsia

Women allowed into stadium as Saudi Arabia promotes nationa...

Tehsildar arrested for Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana
Telangana

Tehsildar arrested for Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana

Rajasthan

Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar

We were not allowed to see Jayalalithaa in hospital, lied about her condition: TN minister
Tamil Nadu

We were not allowed to see Jayalalithaa in hospital, lied a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi