London tube bombing: Police arrest two more suspects

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 14:54
London tube bombing: Police arrest two more suspects

Two more men were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the London tube bombing, which had injured at least 30 people. With these arrests, the total number of suspects in custody has reached five.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 48, were arrested in Newport in south Wales. This came one day after another suspect was arrested on Tuesday night.

The explosions had taken place inside a container on a underground train at Parsons Green station in West London on Friday morning.

Later on Friday, Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Britain has suffered five attacks blamed on terrorists so far this year.

TAGS

London bombingLondon Tube BombingLondon Tube explosionLondon attackLondon terror attack

