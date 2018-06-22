हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
London tube station evacuated after bomb threat

All services from the station were cancelled.

London: A London tube station was evacuated on Friday following reports of a man claiming to have a bomb.

The man reportedly went on the tracks of the Charing Cross station, sparking panic and the evacuation as the emergency services went to the scene, reports the Guardian.

British Transport Police have arrested the man and said: "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible and would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident." 

There were no reports of any injuries.

Scotland Yard said: "Officers are currently assisting the British Transport Police at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man acting suspiciously. The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed."

Photos on social media showed multiple police vehicles and armed officers outside the station, close to Trafalgar Square.

