Loyal dog shields drunk owner sleeping in California street

NEW DELHI: Dogs certainly are man's best friend! A loyal dog in California did not let the police to wake up his drunk owner who was taking a nap in the middle of the street with a hangover.

Shielding its master, the canine barked at everyone who tried to come near the man.

The golden Labrador licked his owner's face and moved around him in circles trying to protect his master from any trouble.

The passerby, whoever tried to make the man awake, got back from his loyal canine.

Even when a policeman tried to go close, the animal prevented him from reaching his master.

Eventually, the owner began to move and someone craftily removed the bike helmet he was wearing while the dog was distracted with the officer.

The owner wearily lifted his head and gave his beloved pooch a loving pat before getting a ticking off from the cop.

The entire incident was captured and posted on social media by onlookers.