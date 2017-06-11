close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Macron looks to cement mandate as French elect new parliament

Turnout was markedly down, reflecting a sense of resignation among Macron's opponents faced with polls showing the 39-year-old set to sweep the board, buoyed by a deep desire for political renewal.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 23:32

Paris: A month after Emmanuel Macron's election as French president, voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the first round of a parliamentary vote expected to give him a comfortable majority.

Turnout was markedly down, reflecting a sense of resignation among Macron's opponents faced with polls showing the 39-year-old set to sweep the board, buoyed by a deep desire for political renewal.

After nine hours of voting to elect the members of the National Assembly, only 40.75 per cent of the electorate had cast a ballot - one of the lowest levels in the first round of a parliamentary poll in six decades.

Macron has enjoyed a political honeymoon since he beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to become France's youngest-ever president on May 7.

He has won praise for appointing a balanced cabinet that straddles the left-right divide and taking a leading role in Europe's fight-back against US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a global climate accord.

But in order to push through the ambitious labour, economic and social reforms he promised on the campaign trail he needs a clear majority in parliament.

A host of opinion polls show that his untested year-old Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move, REM) party could take 30 percent of the first-round vote, putting it on track to secure a landslide in next Sunday's run-off round.

The centre-right Republicans and the Socialists fear heavy losses after their candidates failed to reach the presidential run-off for the first time in France's postwar history.

Some predictions indicate REM could win as many as 400 seats in the 577-seat chamber, with voters seeking to give the new president a strong mandate.

The party is already leading in 10 of 11 French overseas constituencies, which held their first-round vote last weekend.

Today, Macron posed for selfies with well-wishers after voting in the northern resort of Le Touquet where he and his 64-year-old wife Brigitte have a home.

Few MPs are expected to be elected in the first round.

If no candidate wins over 50 per cent, the two top-placed contenders go into the second round - along with any other candidate who garners at least 12.5 per cent of registered voters.

Polling stations in the largest cities are open until 8:00 pm with exit polls released immediately afterwards.

More than 50,000 police were on patrol in a country still jittery after a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed more than 230 people since 2015.

In the latest incident, a 40-year-old self-radicalised Algerian was shot and wounded after he attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Paris's Notre Dame cathedral on Tuesday.

Macron, who had never held elected office before becoming president, has run novices seeking to emulate his success in around 200 constituencies - part of his bid to inject new blood in French politics.

TAGS

Emmanuel MacronFrench ParliamentMacronFrench PresidentFrench electionFrench President Emmanuel Macron

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Don&#039;t want a second term: AG Mukul Rohatgi to Modi govt
India

Don't want a second term: AG Mukul Rohatgi to Modi gov...

Pakistan PM to appear before anti-graft probe team
Asia

Pakistan PM to appear before anti-graft probe team

O Panneerselvam announces dissolution of panel for holding...
India

O Panneerselvam announces dissolution of panel for holding...

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ends fast; announces farmer-friendly decisions
Madhya Pradesh

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ends fast; announces farmer-fri...

Respite from heat in Delhi; expect a pleasant Monday
Delhi

Respite from heat in Delhi; expect a pleasant Monday

Shah defers Arunachal Pradesh tour in view of Prez polls
Arunachal Pradesh

Shah defers Arunachal Pradesh tour in view of Prez polls

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video