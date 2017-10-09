close
Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes under sea off Tonga

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck under the sea 170km (105 miles) west of Neiafu in Tonga at 1404 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of 10km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 00:40

London: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck under the sea 170km (105 miles) west of Neiafu in Tonga at 1404 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of 10km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The survey revised down an initial reading of 6.4.

There was no tsunami warning in effect from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

