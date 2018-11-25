Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran: USGS

LONDON: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 shook western Iran on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, and Iraqi state media said the tremor had been felt in Baghdad and other provinces.

USGS said the quake was at a depth of 65 kilometres (40 miles) and struck 114 km northwest of the city of Ilam, close to Iran`s border with Iraq.

The Iraqi Geological Survey said the quake had been felt in the capital Baghdad and in Erbil in the Kurdistan region. Iraq`s interior ministry said no damage or casualties had been reported in Baghdad.