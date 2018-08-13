हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Alaska, no initial reports of damage

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Kaktovik in Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

Representational image

There were no initial reports of damage, Alaska`s Division of Emergency Services said. Kaktovik is a village of about 260 residents on the edge of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

More details are awaited.

