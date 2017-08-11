close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Philippines' Luzon island, jolts buildings

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit the Philippines` northern island of Luzon on Friday and was felt in the capital Manila, shaking buildings and forcing the evacuation of offices and schools.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 11:36
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Philippines&#039; Luzon island, jolts buildings
Representational image

Manila: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit the Philippines` northern island of Luzon on Friday and was felt in the capital Manila, shaking buildings and forcing the evacuation of offices and schools.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries in the earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey said struck 47 km (29 miles) northwest of Luzon, at a depth of 168 km.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.

TAGS

PhilippinesEarthquakebuildingsevacuation

From Zee News

No fear of law! Bike rider slaps Mumbai traffic cop after being stopped for jumping signal
MaharashtraMumbai

No fear of law! Bike rider slaps Mumbai traffic cop after b...

First Vice-President to be born in Independent India: PM Modi on Venkaiah Naidu, the farmer&#039;s son
India

First Vice-President to be born in Independent India: PM Mo...

Sonia Gandhi trying to create rift within us: JD(U)
India

Sonia Gandhi trying to create rift within us: JD(U)

Missing 11-year-old student&#039;s body found in Bihar&#039;s Siwan, triggers angry protests
Bihar

Missing 11-year-old student's body found in Bihar...

US company offers to take financial risk of new MH370 search
World

US company offers to take financial risk of new MH370 sear...

Indian Air Force UAV crashes in J&amp;K&#039;s Kathua, no casualties reported
Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Air Force UAV crashes in J&K's Kathua, no c...

Xiaomi MIUI 9 first beta to be made available today – All you should know
Technology

Xiaomi MIUI 9 first beta to be made available today – All y...

2016 surpasses 2015 as hottest year on record globally in 137 years: US government report
Environment

2016 surpasses 2015 as hottest year on record globally in 1...

Venkaiah Naidu sworn-in as 13th Vice President of India
India

Venkaiah Naidu sworn-in as 13th Vice President of India

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India