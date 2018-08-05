हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island, tsunami warning issued

Reports of Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 in Indonesia's Lombok island came in on Sunday evening. The earthquake struck off the north coast of Indonesia`s island of Lombok, the US Geological Survey said. 

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia&#039;s Lombok island, tsunami warning issued
Representational Image

INDONESIA: Reports of Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 in Indonesia's Lombok island came in on Sunday evening. The earthquake struck off the north coast of Indonesia`s island of Lombok, the US Geological Survey said. 

According to Reuters, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 15km, prompted a tsunami warning.

(This is a developing story. More inputs awaited)

Tags:
IndonesiaEarthquake in IndonesiaLombok Islandtsunami warning in IndonesiaEarthquake

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close