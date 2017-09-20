close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' for Palestinians

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday urged the United Nations to end what he described as an "apartheid" regime imposed by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 23:49
Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to &#039;apartheid&#039; for Palestinians
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

United Nations: Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday urged the United Nations to end what he described as an "apartheid" regime imposed by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

"We are entrusted and you are entrusted to end apartheid in Palestine," Abbas told the UN General Assembly in a nearly 45-minute address.

TAGS

PalestineMahmud AbbasUnited NationsGeneral AssemblyIsrael

From Zee News

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of rape
Chhattisgarh

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of r...

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
India

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with...

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan
AmericasWorld

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
WorldAsia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is o...

Asia

Pakistan PM complains to US about greater role for India in...

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation
West BengalIndia

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya...

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj
World

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Su...

Angela Merkel says in &#039;clear disagreement&#039; with Donald Trump over North Korea
AmericasWorld

Angela Merkel says in 'clear disagreement' with D...

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on
AmericasWorld

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi