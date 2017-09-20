Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' for Palestinians
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday urged the United Nations to end what he described as an "apartheid" regime imposed by Israel in the Palestinian territories.
Pic Courtesy: Reuters
United Nations: Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday urged the United Nations to end what he described as an "apartheid" regime imposed by Israel in the Palestinian territories.
"We are entrusted and you are entrusted to end apartheid in Palestine," Abbas told the UN General Assembly in a nearly 45-minute address.