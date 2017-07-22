Maintain right to react if US disobeys nuclear deal: Iran

Vienna: Iran would maintain its right to respond to US if it dose not comply with the nuclear deal in the future, an Iranian official said after the meetings with world major states in Vienna.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi on Friday told media that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should be implemented completely in all aspects, noting that Tehran is not satisfied with US regarding the sanctions imposed on Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile program.

He stressed Tehran maintains its right to show any reaction if US dose not follow up its obligations under the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the US presidential election, Donald Trump doubted the Iranian nuclear deal which was achieved during Obama`s administration. Trump administration now is reviewing policy on Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday new US sanctions contravened the nuclear deal reached after a lot of diplomatic efforts with world major states in 2015.

Iran and six world powers, namely Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015, which put it on the path of sanctions relief but with more strict limits on its nuclear program.

