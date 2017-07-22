close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Maintain right to react if US disobeys nuclear deal: Iran

Iran would maintain its right to respond to US if it dose not comply with the nuclear deal in the future, an Iranian official said after the meetings with world major states in Vienna.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 09:27

Vienna: Iran would maintain its right to respond to US if it dose not comply with the nuclear deal in the future, an Iranian official said after the meetings with world major states in Vienna.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi on Friday told media that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should be implemented completely in all aspects, noting that Tehran is not satisfied with US regarding the sanctions imposed on Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile program.

He stressed Tehran maintains its right to show any reaction if US dose not follow up its obligations under the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the US presidential election, Donald Trump doubted the Iranian nuclear deal which was achieved during Obama`s administration. Trump administration now is reviewing policy on Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday new US sanctions contravened the nuclear deal reached after a lot of diplomatic efforts with world major states in 2015.

Iran and six world powers, namely Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015, which put it on the path of sanctions relief but with more strict limits on its nuclear program.

The Obama administration sent no new detainees there, and though it didn't fulfil a promise to shut it down, whittled the population from 242 to 41. That includes seven currently facing charges by military commissions. All are in the pretrial stage, including the five men charged with planning and aiding in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

TAGS

United StatesIranVienna

From Zee News

Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi for taking dig at Centre, says ‘thank you’
India

Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi for taking dig at Ce...

BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for Kashmir crisis
India

BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for...

Senior journalist Ashok Malik appointed Press Secretary to President
India

Senior journalist Ashok Malik appointed Press Secretary to...

Jeweler shot dead in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Hardoi
Uttar Pradesh

Jeweler shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to file reply to Subramanian Swamy&#039;s plea
India

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to file reply to...

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: United States
Asia

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: Un...

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath
Jammu and Kashmir

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi still alive, says US Defence Secretary James Mattis
World

Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi still alive, says US Defence Secretary...

IFS officer Raveesh Kumar to replace Gopal Baglay as MEA spokesperson
India

IFS officer Raveesh Kumar to replace Gopal Baglay as MEA sp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels