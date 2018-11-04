हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maithripala Sirisena

Maithripala Sirisena announces reconvening of Parliament on Nov 14

President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday announced reconvening of Parliament on November 14, which he had suspended two days after sacking Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe and replacing him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksha.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

COLOMBO: President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday announced reconvening of Parliament on November 14, which he had suspended two days after sacking Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe and replacing him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksha.

According to a gazette notification, issued by his Secretary Udaya R Seneviratne on Sunday evening, the assembly would be recalled on November 14.

In a dramatic turn of events last month, Rajapaksha became the new Prime Minister of the Indian Ocean island nation after Sirisena sacked premier Wickremesinghe who termed the move as "unconstitutional" and vowed to prove his majority in Parliament.

The sudden development came amid growing tensions between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe on several policy matters and the President has been critical of the Prime Minister and his policies, especially on economy and security. 

Tags:
Maithripala SirisenaSri LankaPresidentParliament

