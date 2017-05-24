Major victory against terrorism as Islamic State 'war minister' Abu Musab killed in Syrian army operations

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 14:38
Major victory against terrorism as Islamic State &#039;war minister&#039; Abu Musab killed in Syrian army operations
Representational Image

BEIRUT: In a major victory against terrorism, senior Islamic State militants including the group`s "minister of war" have been killed in Syrian army operations to the east of Aleppo, Syrian state media cited a military source as saying on Wednesday.

The "minister of war" was identified as Abu Musab al-Masri. 

The military source said he was among a number of senior Islamic State militants killed in the army operations, who included Saudis and Iraqis. 

