Malala Yousafzai trolled for wearing jeans, heels at Oxford

Britain: Women rights activist Malala Yousafzai is the latest victim of trolls.

Malala, who began her life at Oxford, has been receiving backlash from a section of people who are targetting her over her new chosen style of dress.

In a photo that has gone viral on the social media, Malala is seen wearing jeans, heeled boots and a bomber jacket during her first weeks at the university.

She is also keeping her 'dupatta' on her head, as she has done since she arrived in Britain 5 years ago.

The 20-year-old had in 2012 escaped death when she was shot in her head by Taliban gunmen for her outspoken campaign for girls' right to education.

She went on to receive Nobel Peace Prize for her global campaigning work and a place at the Russell Group university.

However, over the weekend, she became a target of trolls for swapping her traditional 'salwar-kameez' attire for jeans.

That was the reason the bullet directly targeted her head long time ago.#MalalaYousafzai #UK pic.twitter.com/M1DGEhLwho — Muhammad Waqas Awan (@Waqas6671) October 15, 2017

Well, she is just a drama queen dictated by his father.

Taliban never was against girls education. They just didnt want western style of it — Mullah Awesome (@Faesal_Ah) October 16, 2017

She is not daughter of PAKISTAN BUT ILLEGITIMATE — musaharoon (@musaharoon1) October 17, 2017

One of the trolls even went on to compare her with Pakistani porn star Mia Khalifa.