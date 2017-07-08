Malala Yousafzai's 'Hi' on Twitter draws over 350K followers in just 14 hours

New Delhi: Her simple greeting 'Hi' on Twitter has garnered over 3,50,000 followers in no more than 14 hours.

Youngest-ever Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has joined Twitter on Friday. It has barely been a day and as of now, her Twitter handle has accumulated nearly 4,69,000 followers.

Yousafzai's first Twitter post has assembled nearly 2,01,000 likes and 42,000 retweets. So far, all her posts have garnered likes and retweets in thousands.

Having completed high school on the same day, Yousafzai, a global icon for girls'education, will resume her 'Girl Power Trip' and meet girls in Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the next week.

“Each girl’s story is unique - and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality,” reads one of Malala's tweets.

Ever since she created her Twitter account, Yousafzai has posted seven tweets and followed only one account, her organisation the 'Malala Fund'.