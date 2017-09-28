close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Malaysia bans all citizens from travelling to North Korea

Malaysia has banned its citizens from travelling to North Korea as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programs. The foreign ministry announced the ban in a statement today and said it would last until further notice.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 13:09

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has banned its citizens from travelling to North Korea as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programs. The foreign ministry announced the ban in a statement today and said it would last until further notice.

The travel ban could affect an Asian Cup qualifier football match between Malaysia and North Korea scheduled for October 5 in Pyongyang. The match has already been delayed twice due to security issues.

The Football Association of Malaysia said it will issue a statement later Thursday when asked if the team would be allowed to fly to Pyongyang despite the ban.

The statement cited North Korea's missile tests and related developments. North Korea has been targeted in recent months by stricter sanctions and increasing diplomatic pressure, with Kuwait and Mexico expelling its envoys in recent weeks.

Since July, North Korea has launched its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, has flown midrange missiles over Japan into the Pacific and has detonated its sixth nuclear test.

Malaysia is one of its few remaining diplomatic partners in the world even though bilateral tensions briefly escalated after the North Korean leader's estranged half brother was killed at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February.

Both countries imposed travel bans on the other's citizens that were lifted after a deal was reached in March.

Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been charged in the murder widely believed to have been orchestrated by North Korea.

TAGS

MalaysiaNorth KoreaPyongyangFootball Association of Malaysia

From Zee News

Facebook adds new feature to encourage blood donation in India
Technology

Facebook adds new feature to encourage blood donation in In...

BSF jawan Ramzan Parray&#039;s funeral today; police suspects LeT&#039;s hand in killing
Jammu and Kashmir

BSF jawan Ramzan Parray's funeral today; police suspec...

United States drastically slashes refugee intake to 45,000
AmericasWorld

United States drastically slashes refugee intake to 45,000

IAF trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana, no casualties reported
India

IAF trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana, no casualties re...

Tasmanian tiger extinction a result of climate change, says study
Environment

Tasmanian tiger extinction a result of climate change, says...

Rahul Gandhi is a Christian, has church inside 10 Janpath: Subramanian Swamy
India

Rahul Gandhi is a Christian, has church inside 10 Janpath:...

Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Srinagar on first anniversary of surgical strikes
India

Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Srinagar on first anniversary o...

Can&#039;t blame UPA government for the economic mess today: Yashwant Sinha
India

Can't blame UPA government for the economic mess today...

Twitter abandons Apple Watch platform
Internet & Social Media

Twitter abandons Apple Watch platform

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi