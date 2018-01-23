हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaysia says search resumes for missing flight MH370

Malaysia kicked off a new search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on Monday.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 23, 2018, 16:15 PM IST
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 holds a banner during a gathering in front of the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing (Pic Courtesy: Reuters - File image)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia kicked off a new search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on Monday, its civil aviation department said.

The aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 with 239 people, mostly Chinese, on board, in one of the world`s greatest aviation mysteries.

This month, the southeast Asian nation agreed to pay US firm Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it finds the plane within 90 days. The search vessel, the Seabed Constructor, set off from Durban, South Africa, on January 3.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the Seabed Constructor had reached the remote spot in the Indian Ocean where Australian scientists believe the plane went down.

Australia, Malaysia and China called off their two-year search for the plane a year ago after finding nothing in a 120,000-sq-km underwater search zone. 

