हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese tourists

Malaysia throws out Chinese women tourists for dancing outside mosque

The two women were wearing shorts and climbed on top of what looked like the boundary wall of a mosque.

Malaysia throws out Chinese women tourists for dancing outside mosque

Two Chinese women were recently fined and expelled from Malaysia for dancing outside a mosque in the country.

South China Morning Post reported that 37-year-old Wan Han and 25-year-old Zhang Na were caught on camera dancing outside a mosque while wearing short skirts. The incident hurt religious sentiments in the Muslim country with the chairman of the mosque accusing the two tourists of violating the sanctity of Islam. He also termed it inappropriate behaviour.

The incident took place in Malaysia's Kota Kinabalu City Mosque with the two women seen dancing while standing on what looks like the mosque's boundary wall. A video of the incident was shot from a distance and it quickly went viral on social media.

It is reported that Han and Na were caught by local police officials and were first fined 25 ringgits (US $6.20) before being taken to the airport and put on a flight to China. The incident was confrimed by he Chinese consulate general office in the city. "Recently, two female Chinese tourists filmed a ‘hot dance’ video on the wall of the floating mosque in Kota Kinabalu city. The incident was widely circulated on social media and received a generally bad reaction in the local community," read a statement issued by the office.

Chinese tourists in Malaysia have now been advised to adhere to local laws and customs so that similar incidents can be avoided in the future.

Tags:
Chinese touristsMalaysia Tourism

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close