Malaysian PM Najib Razak to visit US in September

 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will visit the US in September to meet President Donald Trump, the Malaysian government said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 11:17

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will visit the US in September to meet President Donald Trump, the Malaysian government said on Thursday.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Razak would undertake a working visit to Washington on September 12, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The two leaders are expected to discuss areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including national security, the global fight against terrorism and extremism, and trade and investment that will benefit our nations and our peoples," the statement said.

Both the Malaysian government and the White House said the two countries were looking forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties.
 

