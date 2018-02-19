Maldives court delays reinstating pro-opposition lawmakers

MALDIVES: The Supreme Court of the Maldives has delayed its order reinstating 12 pro-opposition lawmakers ahead of a key parliamentary sitting, the latest political turmoil to roil the island nation.

Opposition lawmaker Ahmed Mahloof said the government may call for important votes at a parliamentary sitting today to extend a state of emergency or dismiss two Supreme Court judges who have been arrested on allegations of corruption.

President Yameen Abdul Gayooms ruling party may have lost a majority in the 85-member parliament if the 12 lawmakers were to be allowed to participate today.

The Maldives has faced upheaval since February 1, when the Supreme Court ordered the release of Yameens imprisoned political opponents and the reinstatement of 12 lawmakers sacked after they sided with the opposition.

The prisoners include Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first president elected in a free election, who could have been Yameens main rival in his re-election bid later this year.

After days of conflict with the judiciary, Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency and had the country's chief justice and another Supreme Court judge arrested on bribery allegations.

After the arrest of their colleagues, the remaining three judges of the Supreme Court annulled their ruling for the release of Yameen's opponents.

Yameen's half-brother and former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, whom Nasheed defeated in the country's first democratic election 10 years ago, also was arrested for conspiring with the opposition to overthrow the government.

Demonstrations across the country Friday demanded the resignation of the president and the release of his jailed opponents.

Dozens were injured and many arrested when police broke up the protests.

The Maldives became a multi-party democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule.

However, Yameen has rolled back much of the country's democratic gains and freedoms since being elected in 2013.