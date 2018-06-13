हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris hostage crisis

Man arrested after taking two persons hostage in central Paris

While French authorities have not yet revealed any information about the accused, it has been learnt that both hostages are safe.

Man arrested after taking two persons hostage in central Paris
Police personnel at the site of the incident where a man took two hostages. (Reuters Photo)

Paris: Police rescued two hostages and arrested a man at a small business in central Paris on Tuesday after he demanded to be put in touch with the Iranian Embassy to deliver a message to the French government, authorities said.

"The individual has been arrested and the hostages are out of danger," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter.

There were no immediate details on the age, appearance or nationality of the hostage taker. "His demands were really vague and incoherent," said an interior ministry official. "The negotiator had difficulty understanding."

Tags:
Paris hostage crisisHostage situation in Paris

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close