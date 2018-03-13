Man catches girlfriend kissing another person; clicks selfie, posts picture on Twitter

Buenos Aires: A man, who caught his girlfriend cheating on him, clicked a 'selfie' with her kissing someone else.

Mariano, 20, was taken by surprise when he turned up at a party alone and saw his girlfriend in a passionate embrace with another man. However, instead of losing his cool, he calmly sat down next to them and took a selfie of the duo kissing.

The girlfriend found out that Mariano had caught her cheating on him only when he uploaded the photo on Twitter. 'My girlfriend (now ex) did not realise we came to the same party,' he captioned the picture, as per Daily Mail.

Later, Mariano posted a screenshot that his girlfriend gave as an excuse for her behaviour. She was quoted as saying, "I was very drunk and the fatty was very insistent with me, he told me loads of things and I do not know how it came to that. I seriously love you and I want to be with you."

"You could have made a bit more of an effort," Mariano replied. He also posted a laughing emoji. They have now broken up.

Mariano is from Quilmes in Buenos Aires, Argentina.