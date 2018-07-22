हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Los Angeles

Man fires gunshots before entering supermarket in Los Angeles, hostage situation likely

A man reportedly fired gunshots outside a supermarket in Los Angeles and then entered the complex. According to CNN, there is a possible hostage situation.

Man fires gunshots before entering supermarket in Los Angeles, hostage situation likely

A man reportedly fired gunshots outside a supermarket in Los Angeles and then entered the complex. According to CNN, there is a possible hostage situation.

As per the Los Angeles Times, the gunman was in a car with his girlfriend where he first opened fire. He shot at the woman and opened fire on security personnel before running inside the supermarket.

Following this, the Los Angeles police barricaded the complex. The report said that the suspect was making an attempt to flee in Toyota Camry car but when chased by cops, he opened fire at them and then rushed inside the supermarket.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Los Angeles

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close