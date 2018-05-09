Man pays $23,000 for a bun, is now awaiting a refund

A Chinese man reportedly paid a whopping amount - $23,000 to be precise - for a single piece of bun in the country's Henan province recently.

According to reports in the Chinese media, the man - who is yet to be identified - paid the amount to a restaurant by mistake and may have entered his pin on the card machine where the shop owner was supposed to enter the amount. While for the owner of the eating joint, the amount is what he makes in the entire year, he is believed to have launched a search for the said customer in order to give the money back.

A steamed bun typically costs 1.50 yuan or approximately 24 cents or 16 Indian Rupees. And while the shop owner has scanned through CCTV footage to identify the man who paid the enormous amount, he has said that rush hour meant it is not easy to pin-point the exact person.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the electronic payment provider - Alipay- has been informed of the transaction.