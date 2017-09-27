Man posts 'farewell' picture of wedding on Facebook before killing wife, self

In a suspected case of grim murder-suicide, a 30-year-old man in a village in England allegedly killed his wife before killing himself. Just before killing himself and his wife, the man – James Bucky Barnes – reportedly posted a picture of their wedding day on Facebook.

According to reports, the man was found dead at his residence while his 32-year-old wife was found dead 20 miles away in a garden owned by the former's parents.

The couple have been identified as James Barnes and Amy Barnes.

“They all looked perfect, even better than I had imagined in the planning,” wrote the man with a picture of Amy and her bridesmaids on Facebook before murdering her.

Reports further said that detectives were not looking at the possibility of anyone else's involvement in the crime. However, a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken as the post-mortem report is yet to arrive.

The man had also posted on his Facebook profile – “Thank you everyone. Devastated.”