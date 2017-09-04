Man pulls out python from hideout above fridge - WATCH
What if you suddenly see a huge snake in your house. Here's a video which will certainly leave you unnerved.
New Delhi: What if you suddenly see a huge snake in your house. Here's a video which will certainly leave you unnerved.
An Australia-based family hailing from Noosaville, Queensland found a python hiding in a cozy, dark place on top of their refrigerator.
Soon the family called in The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast to get hold of the snake.
A video of the entire episode was captured and posted on Facebook on August 31.
The four-minute long clip shows how a member of The Snake Catcher team tries to reach out the Python's head.
Using a snake catcher stick he then manages to pull out the snake from its hideout.
Following this, he lays the snake on the ground and eventually put it inside a bag.
Since posted, the video has garnered around 970 likes, 1,225 shares and 196k views.
Watch the video here:
Video Courtesy: Facebook/@ReptileCatcher