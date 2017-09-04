Man pulls out python from hideout above fridge - WATCH

New Delhi: What if you suddenly see a huge snake in your house. Here's a video which will certainly leave you unnerved.

An Australia-based family hailing from Noosaville, Queensland found a python hiding in a cozy, dark place on top of their refrigerator.

Soon the family called in The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast to get hold of the snake.

A video of the entire episode was captured and posted on Facebook on August 31.

The four-minute long clip shows how a member of The Snake Catcher team tries to reach out the Python's head.

Using a snake catcher stick he then manages to pull out the snake from its hideout.

Following this, he lays the snake on the ground and eventually put it inside a bag.

Watch the video here:

Video Courtesy: Facebook/@ReptileCatcher