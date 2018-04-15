हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Beijing

Man tries to hijack Beijing-bound Air China flight with pen, forces place to make emergency landing in Zhengzhou

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), a man on board tried to hijack the flight with a pen.

Representational image

BEIJING: A Beijing-bound Air China flight on Sunday morning made an emergency landing after a man hijacked it with a pen.

Air China flight CA1350 reportedly took off from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province. The aircraft made the emergency landing in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province.

The CAAC, however, did not mention any further details behind the hijack. A Xinhua News Agency report suggest that the police and the local civil aviation administration are currently dealing with the issue.

As per CAAC, all of the passengers have been safely deboarded, Xinhua reported.

