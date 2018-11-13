हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan water crisis

Man who donated millions to Pak dam project needs to undergo medical checkup

His family members has alleged they were not consulted before Sheikh Shahid took the decision to donate his property.

Representational image

In a cash-strapped country with a crumbling economy, Sheikh Shahid emerged as a saviour for many when he donated his entire property towards a fund created to construct dams in the country. All is not well and noble though as his family has turned around and claimed Shahid is mentally unstable and his donation cannot be held valid.

Shahid donated his property worth 80 million Pakistani Rupees towards the damn fund recently but his family - wife and two sons - has claimed that they were never consulted before the decision to donate. The matter escalated quickly and ended up in the country's top civilian court. According to Dawn, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, has now ordered for a health checkup of Shahid after his wife alleged that he was suffering from mental ailments. She said that while she had good relations with him, Shahid's mental illness makes him disoriented.

What could come as a massive relief for Shahid's wife is that Nisar has already said the property cannot be accepted as a donation because of Sharia law which ensures the first right belongs to the heirs.

Meanwhile, the hunt for funds for various dam projects in the country continues with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan previously asking non-resident Pakistanis to contribute in a big way. A number of Pakistani cities are staring at a massive water crisis which makes the construction of dams critical. With the country's economy in shambles though, funding such projects has become an uphill task.

